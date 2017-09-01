NewsChannel 10 partnering with High Plains Food Bank to help Harvey victims

NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.

Wednesday, September 6, a semi-truck will be at United Market Street on Georgia taking donations. You can come donate starting at 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

We will be accepting monetary donations, or you can bring physical items.

Here is a list of most needed food and hygiene items:

Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars, energy bars, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, trail mix, beef jerky, dried fruit, etc.

Ready-to-eat items, such as pop-top cans or flavored packaged tuna, etc.

Shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, canned vegetables and soups

Cleaning supplies, such as bleach, paper towels, etc.

Personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care, deodorant, etc.

Diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, etc

NewsChannel 10 will bring you live updates on the food drive throughout the day.

