NewsChannel 10 partnering with High Plains Food Bank to help Harvey victims

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.

Wednesday, September 6, a semi-truck will be at United Market Street on Georgia taking donations. You can come donate starting at 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. 

We will be accepting monetary donations, or you can bring physical items.

Here is a list of most needed food and hygiene items: 

  • Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars, energy bars, cheese and crackers, peanut butter and crackers, trail mix, beef jerky, dried fruit, etc.
  • Ready-to-eat items, such as pop-top cans or flavored packaged tuna, etc.
  • Shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, canned vegetables and soups
  • Cleaning supplies, such as bleach, paper towels, etc.
  • Personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care, deodorant, etc.
  • Diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, etc

NewsChannel 10 will bring you live updates on the food drive throughout the day. 

