NewsChannel 10 partnering with High Plains Food Bank to help Harvey victims

NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank to host a food drive for those affected by Harvey.
The board working on turning a district on I-40 in east Amarillo into a hospitality hub is getting close to finalizing its plans.
The Canyon City Commission could decide Tuesday on an incentive deal to lure Amarillo's Joe Taco to open a location on the courthouse square.
Weather Outlook for Friday, September 1
A man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Wednesday has died.
