City of Amarillo furthering plans for hospitality hub

The board working on turning a district on I-40 in east Amarillo into a hospitality hub is getting close to finalizing its plans.

Those plans call for expanding infrastructure then moving the Big Texan Steak Ranch, modernizing an existing RV park and building hotels on I-40's frontage road.

According to the early plan, financing a facility to host indoor sports that could support regional tournaments would require building up enough funds to pay on the debt it would take to fund it.

Development money will come from higher tax collections due to increased property values in the district.

The city's economic development manager Andrew Freeman said he expects the board to take action later this month.

