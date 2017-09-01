1 dead after fatal shooting in Hutchinson County

The board working on turning a district on I-40 in east Amarillo into a hospitality hub is getting close to finalizing its plans.
The Canyon City Commission could decide Tuesday on an incentive deal to lure Amarillo's Joe Taco to open a location on the courthouse square.
Weather Outlook for Friday, September 1
A man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Wednesday has died.
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.
