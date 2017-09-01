1 dead after fatal shooting in Hutchinson County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after fatal shooting in Hutchinson County

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One man is dead after a deadly shooting in Hutchinson County Thursday night.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation is still underway.

This is an ongoing story, and NewsChannel 10 will continue to update you as we learn more.

