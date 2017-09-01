Canyon EDC giving towards opening a Joe Taco restaurant in Canyon

The Canyon City Commission could decide Tuesday on an incentive deal to lure Amarillo's Joe Taco to open a location on the courthouse square.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on approving the Canyon Economic Development Corporation giving $220,000 toward the $1 million project.

According to city documents, the project would convert the former Read's Automotive Building into an eatery.

Joe Taco would rent the building for up to five years and have an option to buy it.

The plans are to open the restaurant before the end of the year.

