Motorcyclist in Wednesday accident dies

A man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Wednesday has died.

At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to a wreck.

Police say a motorcycle was driving north on Garfield and continued driving past a stop sign.

A car driving east on Northeast 16 was then hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Tyson Anderson, was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died this morning.

Police say speed was a factor in this crash.

