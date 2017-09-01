Motorcyclist in Wednesday accident dies

Weather Outlook for Friday, September 1
A man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Wednesday has died.
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.
Hartley County officials are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.
The High Plains Food Bank is coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims in southeast Texas.
