Motorcyclist in Wednesday accident dies

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A man hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Wednesday has died. 

At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to a wreck. 

Police say a motorcycle was driving north on Garfield and continued driving past a stop sign. 

A car driving east on Northeast 16 was then hit by the motorcycle. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Tyson Anderson, was thrown from the motorcycle. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he died this morning. 

Police say speed was a factor in this crash.

