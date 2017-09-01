Friday's Weather: High temps in the mid to upper 80s, showers and storms return later this evening

Weather Outlook for Friday, September 1
From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
We are starting off with temps in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.
Highs today will warm into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 10-15 mph.
We start off dry but showers and storms return later this evening, continuing overnight as a cold front moves through.
Labor Day weekend will see dry conditions with temps in the 80s under sunny skies.
As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week our next front moves through, dropping temps back into the low 80s and even upper 70s.
