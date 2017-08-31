Community stands #ClovisStrong following mass shooting

The Clovis community gathered tonight to remember the two women who lost their lives in the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting.

Residents, military personnel and first responders all gathered with the same message: they are #ClovisStrong.

Raymond Mondragon with the Chamber of Commerce said they will not let the shooting define them.

"We're better than that," said Mondragon. "This community is a community for family and that's what this community stands for."

Concerns regarding false threats circulated last night, and some residents feel like the community is afraid.

"The city has kind of been on alert status," said Mondragon. "We've been getting calls, people are making threats you know, but we should never live in fear."

The Clovis Fire Department raised the American Flag this evening and hung banners in honor of Wanda Walters and Krissie Carter, who were killed in the shooting.

General Manager of the Clovis Civic Center Misty Bertrand said she'll never forget the two women.

"Wanda was always the person you saw smiling at the circulation desk," said Bertrand. "And Miss Krissie was in charge of our children's program. So there's not a child's life here in town I believe she didn't touch through her preschool hour and her toddler time"

Bertrand is helping continue those programs, knowing she has big shoes to fill.

"Krissie really was a teacher and a part of the village that raised all the children here in Clovis," said Bertrand.

Ben Salazar is an extended family member of Noah and Alexis Molina, who were wounded in the shooting. Salazar payed his respects, saying they never thought something like this would happen in Clovis.

"To know the fact that it was what I consider immediate family, you know it's traumatizing," said Salazar.

At the end of the night, they know the city will rise above this event.

"That candlelight is the beacon of hope," said Mondragon.

"Life is too precious to be taken away the way it was here at the library," said Bertrand. "We want everybody to know the library is a safe, happy place. A place of knowledge, and art and fun, and we need to come back out here and remember."

Bertrand hopes this vigil will help the community get past this tragic event.

"Never forget, never forget Krissie or Miss Wanda, but move forward to make this world a better place," said Bertrand.

