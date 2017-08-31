Judge makes decision to keep Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting suspect in detention

Tears flooded the courtroom as family entered before the detention hearing started a earlier today at the Curry County Courthouse.

Judge Fred Van Soelen did decide to keep Nathaniel Jouett in detention because the prosecution says he is considered a threat to the community and himself.

Prosecution says after searching his room, they found suicide notes saying that he had been contemplating killing himself or killing others.

Court records were released earlier this week, and Jouett admitted to planning this, but he said he didn’t think that he would go through with it. The whole reason that he did it was because he was mad that people at school didn’t like him, and he was just mad in general.

He said he never planned to pick out the library or anyone inside, and that he didn't like to hurt people.

The court records showed that Jouett obtained the two handguns from his father's safe without him knowing.

Jouett's father and girlfriend attended today's hearing among other relatives.

His case will go in front of a grand jury next Friday, and the prosecution will file to seek adult sanctions tomorrow.

