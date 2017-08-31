Perspective: Our agreement with DIRECTV

This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers.

I am pleased to let you know NewsChannel 10's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first.

As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

Our media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen, and stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

The Perspective is a thanks to generous viewers across the country, as Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $400,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days.

That's why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we're pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted.

We will keep you updated on any further developments.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts and prayers.

We hope you have a happy, safe Labor Day Weekend.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.