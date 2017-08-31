High Plains Food Bank coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims

The High Plains Food Bank is coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims in southeast Texas.

HPFB has asked businesses, schools and faith based organizations in our community who are conducting food and fund drives for hurricane victims to coordinate their efforts with the food bank.

HPFB is collaborating with Feeding Texas, the statewide network of food banks. Feeding Texas will help streamline food bank delivery efforts for those affected by the storm.

Organizations wishing to conduct food drives can register their food drive here.

Here is a list of most needed items provided by the High Plains Food Bank:

Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars

Pop-top, ready-to-eat items

Shelf-stable pantry items, such as peanut butter, tuna or soup

Cleaning supplies (bleach, non-bleach, paper towels, etc.)

Personal hygiene items, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care and deodorant

The HPFB will not accept glass containers that could be damaged in transportation

For additional information, you can call Emily Bell at (806) 350-1427.

