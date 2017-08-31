High Plains Food Bank coordinating relief efforts for Harvey vic - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

High Plains Food Bank coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The High Plains Food Bank is coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims in southeast Texas. 

HPFB has asked businesses, schools and faith based organizations in our community who are conducting food and fund drives for hurricane victims to coordinate their efforts with the food bank. 

HPFB is collaborating with Feeding Texas, the statewide network of food banks. Feeding Texas will help streamline food bank delivery efforts for those affected by the storm. 

Organizations wishing to conduct food drives can register their food drive here

Here is a list of most needed items provided by the High Plains Food Bank: 

  • Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars
  • Pop-top, ready-to-eat items
  • Shelf-stable pantry items, such as peanut butter, tuna or soup
  • Cleaning supplies (bleach, non-bleach, paper towels, etc.)
  • Personal hygiene items, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care and deodorant
  • The HPFB will not accept glass containers that could be damaged in transportation

For additional information, you can call Emily Bell at (806) 350-1427.

