BSA deploying teams to help with Harvey disaster relief

Hartley County officials are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.
Hartley County officials are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.
Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.
Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.
Cactus city officials have been notified after an estimated 900,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the dry creek bed of Palo Duro Creek.
Cactus city officials have been notified after an estimated 900,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the dry creek bed of Palo Duro Creek.
Missing Wheeler County teen Allison Dickey has been located in Missouri.
Missing Wheeler County teen Allison Dickey has been located in Missouri.
The High Plains Food Bank is coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims in southeast Texas.
The High Plains Food Bank is coordinating relief efforts for Harvey victims in southeast Texas.