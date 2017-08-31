BSA deploying teams to help with Harvey disaster relief

Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital is now deploying two teams to help with disaster relief in south Texas.

The Texas Emergency Medical Task Force activated the BSA teams yesterday afternoon.

BSA EMS sent a mobile intensive care unit with two certified personnel who will provide patient care and transport services in the affected areas.

Two members from the BSA pharmacy were deployed to Port Aransas to help provide medications to the victims of Harvey.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.