Pampa ISD holding Harvey Helping Harvey

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Pampa Independent School District
PAMPA, TX (KFDA) -

The Pampa Independent School District is working to send aid to those affected by Harvey.

You are invited to bring donations to Harvester Field during tomorrow night's football game.

Here is a list of donations needed provided by Pampa ISD: 

  • Toiletries
  • Toothbrush & Toothpaste
  • Socks
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Bath towels
  • Plastic Storage tubs

