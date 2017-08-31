Pampa ISD holding Harvey Helping Harvey

The Pampa Independent School District is working to send aid to those affected by Harvey.

You are invited to bring donations to Harvester Field during tomorrow night's football game.

Here is a list of donations needed provided by Pampa ISD:

Toiletries

Toothbrush & Toothpaste

Socks

Diapers

Baby wipes

Bath towels

Plastic Storage tubs

