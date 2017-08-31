Missing teen Allison Dickey found in Missouri

Missing Wheeler County teen Allison Dickey has been located in Missouri.

Wheeler County officials say she is safe, and deputies are on their way to pick her up.

Officials say a suspect is in custody on various charges, as well as pending charges in Wheeler County.

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office wants to thank all law enforcement agencies and first responders, as well as the public, for the assistance in location Allison Dickey.

