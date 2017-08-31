Officials offering $10K reward for information on cattle auction theft

Dalhart police are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., police say cash, electronics, processed meat and other items were stolen from the cattle auction.

The Dalhart Sheriff's Office says "the intruders ransacked the place."

If you have information on this crime, call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

If your information leads to location of the items and an arrest, you could receive a reward of $10,000.

