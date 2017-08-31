Morning fire destroys Amarillo mobile home

Dalhart police are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.
Dalhart police are asking for information after the cattle auction was broken into early this morning.
Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.
Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.
One mobile home is a total loss after a fire this morning.
One mobile home is a total loss after a fire this morning.
The 2017 United Way is holding their 2017 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon to raise money for people in need.
The 2017 United Way is holding their 2017 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon to raise money for people in need.
Westbound I-40 is closed at Soncy for road repairs. TxDOT Amarillo says the road will be closed until Noon.
Westbound I-40 is closed at Soncy for road repairs. TxDOT Amarillo says the road will be closed until Noon.