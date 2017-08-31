Morning fire destroys Amarillo mobile home

One mobile home is a total loss after a fire this morning.

At 9:59 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to a structure fire in a mobile home park at 6666 Pavillard. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to bring the fire to control by 10:20 a.m.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal's office has ruled the case undetermined.

