AFD conducting rescues in Houston

Amarillo Fire Department has sent an update on the seven men they sent to Houston to help with Harvey victims.

According to Amarillo Fire Department, the men have been working 16 hour days conducting over 250 rescues.

Some of the rescues took place in dangerous conditions with water rising six to 10 inches per hour.

The men say they miss their families, but they are anxiously awaiting their next assignment.

