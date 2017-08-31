United Way holds 2017 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon

The 2017 United Way is holding their 2017 Campaign Kick-off Luncheon to raise money for people in need.

United Way is an organization that has been around for more than 90 years and is dedicated to helping residents in Amarillo and Canyon.

The 2017 luncheon being held today is the official start to the organization's yearly campaign. It starts at 11:30 a.m in the Heritage ballroom at the Civic Center.

You can buy a ticket for $30.

Senior Resources Director Jeff Whitsell said they help anyone that may not have the resources to provide for their families.

"When you have a poverty level in Potter county of over 20%, that is almost insurmountable if you don't have the funding," said Whitsell. "Ultimately, what we want to do is get that poverty down to a more reasonable level and start empowering people's lives."

This year's event will feature guest speaker Daniel Rudy Ruettiger He is the inspiration behind the classic character Rudy from the movie of the same name.

Whitsell believes Ruettiger's story truly shows what United Way is all about.

"It's just really a good story," said Whitsell. "But it ties perfectly with what we do at United Way because we're all about hope. [There's] a lot of people in our community that just feel like they don't have hope."

Whitsell said United Way hopes to raise more than $5 million this year. He said the organization relies heavily on members of the community.

No matter the donation, all money collected in the local area is given back to people inside the community.

"We're dependent on citizens," said Whitsell. "This is our United Way. This isn't United Way worldwide, this isn't United Way of America. This is United Way of Amarillo and Canyon."

Whitsell finds donating and giving back to the community inspires hope.

"Hope of a better future, hope of sometimes a meal, sometimes a place to stay, but also an income they think is unattainable," said Whitsell.

United Way is also reaching out to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Whitsell said motions are already in progress in the 211 sector to provide aid to those affected.

"They are fielding calls locally, and they are getting people in touch with services they need," said Whitsell. "In addition, they are fielding calls from the coastal area. They are putting in a lot of hours."

Whitsell believes no matter your status of income, there is always a way to help.

"We make it as easy as possible. If there's a way to give we got it available," said Whitsell.

If you want more information about how to donate, visit their website right here.

