TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 closed at Soncy, find alternate routes - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 closed at Soncy, find alternate routes

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Westbound I-40 is closed at Soncy for road repairs.

TxDOT Amarillo says the road will be closed until Noon.

Drivers will need to exit Soncy and re-enter I-40 after crossing Soncy.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly