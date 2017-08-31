TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 closed at Soncy, find alternate routes

Westbound I-40 is closed at Soncy for road repairs.

TxDOT Amarillo says the road will be closed until Noon.

Drivers will need to exit Soncy and re-enter I-40 after crossing Soncy.

I-40 WB closed at Soncy for road repairs until Noon. Exit Soncy and re-enter I-40 WB after crossing Soncy. — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) August 31, 2017

