BREAKING: Two explosions reported at Texas chemical plant

Two explosions have been reported at a flooded Crosby, Texas chemical plant.

Authorities say one deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes, 9 others drove themselves there as a precaution.

Officials say they there was nothing they could do to stop the impending chemical reaction after a power outage and the backup generator was swamped with water.

The Latest: 2 explosions rock flooded Houston-area chemical plant

UPDATE: The smoke inhaled by 10 deputies near plant in Crosby is beloved to be a non-toxic irritant, say company officials #Harvey — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 31, 2017

