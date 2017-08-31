BREAKING: Two explosions reported at Texas chemical plant - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: Two explosions reported at Texas chemical plant

Two explosions have been reported at a flooded Crosby, Texas chemical plant.

Authorities say one deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes, 9 others drove themselves there as a precaution.

Officials say they there was nothing they could do to stop the impending chemical reaction after a power outage and the backup generator was swamped with water. 

