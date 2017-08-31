Thursday's Weather: Highs will warm into the 80s under sunny skies

Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 31

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We end the month of August with another beautiful day.

We are starting off a little cool again with temps in the 50s and 60s under clear skies, but like Wednesday will warm up nicely through the afternoon.

Highs today will warm into the 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10mph.

We remain dry throughout the day and skies stay clear overnight, once again allowing for our overnight temps to drop into the 50s.

We start off September with temps in the 80s under clear skies, but we will see the chance for a few scattered storms late in the day Friday, overnight into early Saturday.

The holiday weekend is looking dry, with temps in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week our next front moves through, this brings back rain chance on Tuesday and temps back into the low 80s and even upper 70s.

