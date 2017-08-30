Wildlife displaced by Hurricane Harvey find refuge in Amarillo

Clovis police officers responded to the Clovis-Carver public library Wednesday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.
Hundreds of wild animals have been rescued since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and thanks to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, many of them are getting a chance at survival.
We are continuing to learn more details on the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting incident that left two people dead and four injured.
Amarillo City Council recently approved a plan to build a high-tech greenhouse, which Amarillo College officials say will provide their students with major opportunities.
Amarillo's city manager and office of emergency management received a call from the state's office of emergency management wanting to know what capacity Amarillo would have to provide shelter to evacuees.
