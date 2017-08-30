Wildlife displaced by Hurricane Harvey find refuge in Amarillo

Hundreds of wild animals have been rescued since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and thanks to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, many of them are getting a chance at survival.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Executive Director and Founder Stephanie Oravetz said they have been eagerly searching for a way to help with the flooding in southeast Texas.

"For us, wildlife is our expertise and that's where we can help," said Oravetz.

They reached out to wildlife rescue facility in Austin to see if they needed assistance.

"About three days later, we got a message from Austin Wildlife Rescue that they had gotten about 300 squirrels in the matter of a few days," said Oravetz.

Now almost 50 of the furry little guys have arrived in Amarillo to get the proper care they need to survive.

Dr. Janice Wolf at the Canyon Road Animal Hospital said they check to make sure the squirrels are in good condition.

"We triage each one, we look at them, we see if they look healthy, if they have any obvious respiratory or bowel problems," said Wolf.

Oravetz said sometimes wild animals can go overlooked in these situations.

"We've had a few people say 'it's just a squirrel,' but as a Christian, God tells us to take care of his animals big and small," said Oravetz. "We may not be able to save them all, but it matters to the ones that we can."

They're now on a mission to get them ready to slowly transition back into the wild.

"We take them from an indoor enclosure to an outdoor enclosure, and they start get acclimated to the temperatures," said Oravetz. "It allows them to have that support until they're completely gone."

While microchipping a little squirrel may seem kind of nutty, Dr. Wolf said this a good time to remember the importance of microchipping your pets.

"Houston has been a source of a lot of lost dogs and cats," said Wolf. "If people would get microchips for their animals they would very easily find their owners and get back to their owners."

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center also needs formula, bedding and cages in order to properly transition those squirrels back into the wild.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.