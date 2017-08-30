Clovis PD responds to multiple bomb threats

Clovis police officers responded to the Clovis-Carver public library Wednesday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

Police said witnesses reported a male in front of the library with a weapon.

This is the same library where two people were killed and four wounded in a mass shooting Monday.

Responding officers arrived and made contact with the man who was reported to have had a gun, and he denied having any weapon.

Detectives searched the area and did not locate a gun.

Shortly after clearing from the library, Clovis police received multiple threats, including bomb threats, to businesses throughout the city.

Police said in each case the businesses were evacuated and security checks were conducted.

Several businesses closed early as a precaution.

The Clovis Police Department is conducting an investigation into the source of these threatening calls.

They said once a suspect is identified they will file charges.

If you have any information about the person or people making these threats, police ask you to call them at (575) 769-1921.

