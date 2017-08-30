Amarillo Civic Center may become shelter to Harvey evacuees

Amarillo's city manager and Office of Emergency Management received a call from the state's Office of Emergency Management wanting to know what capacity Amarillo would have to provide shelter to evacuees.

As of right now, the city is on standby, but Mayor Ginger Nelson says she knows citizens of Amarillo will be the first to know.

"Our city staff has put together the possibility of housing up to 500 people in the Civic Center," said Mayor Nelson.

If it came down to it, Amarillo has had some experience in the past housing those displaced by natural disasters.

"We did something similar for hurricane Katrina victims," said Mayor Nelson. "And, of course, we want to so everything we can locally to help our brothers and sisters down in south Texas."

At this time, the city does not have any context on whether or not anyone would come or how long they would stay, but the city is fully prepared to house them if there is a need.

For citizens looking to lend a helping hand, the city will send out a call for services and goods needed.

"I know locally Amarilloans would be more than willing to step up and serve or bring whatever goods we needed in order to take care of these people," said Mayor Nelson.

If you're looking for other ways to help those affected by Harvey, you can find more places to donate or send supplies here.

