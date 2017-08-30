Amarillo Civic Center may become shelter to Harvey evacuees

Amarillo City Council recently approved a plan to build a high-tech greenhouse, which Amarillo College officials say will provide their students with major opportunities.
Amarillo City Council recently approved a plan to build a high-tech greenhouse, which Amarillo College officials say will provide their students with major opportunities.
Amarillo's city manager and office of emergency management received a call from the state's office of emergency management wanting to know what capacity Amarillo would have to provide shelter to evacuees.
Amarillo's city manager and office of emergency management received a call from the state's office of emergency management wanting to know what capacity Amarillo would have to provide shelter to evacuees.
The Bill Clements Prison is introducing a new program to help improve the quality of life for its inmates.
The Bill Clements Prison is introducing a new program to help improve the quality of life for its inmates.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Northeast 16 and North Garfield while Amarillo police are responding to an accident.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Northeast 16 and North Garfield while Amarillo police are responding to an accident.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and City of Amarillo government officials have been notified after there were two separate spills from a wastewater collection facility here in Amarillo.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and City of Amarillo government officials have been notified after there were two separate spills from a wastewater collection facility here in Amarillo.