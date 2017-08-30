Police responding to accident, drivers asked to avoid area - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police responding to accident, drivers asked to avoid area

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Northeast 16 and North Garfield while Amarillo police are responding to an accident.

Police say a motorcycle was driving north on Garfield and continued driving past a stop sign. 

A car driving east on Northeast 16 was then hit by the motorcycle. 

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that you avoid the area at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly