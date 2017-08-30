Police responding to accident, drivers asked to avoid area

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Northeast 16 and North Garfield while Amarillo police are responding to an accident.

Police say a motorcycle was driving north on Garfield and continued driving past a stop sign.

A car driving east on Northeast 16 was then hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.

