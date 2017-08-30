Court records released on Clovis mass shooting suspect

We are continuing to learn more details on the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting incident that left two people dead and four injured.

Court records released today says 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett took two handguns from his father's safe. His father then called 911 to report the guns missing just 16 minutes after police were alerted of the shooting.

Jouett admitted to the shooting and said it's something he's been thinking about "for a while."

"I didn't think I would do it," said Jouett, "I thought I would kill myself or a bunch of people."

Jouett continued on by telling officers that he didn't intend to shoot anyone in particular and he just began shooting and yelling.

Court records show that Jouett continued to walk through the library until he was confronted by police.

He admitted to officers that he was kind of "mad," and that's why he did it.

Jouett was a sophomore at Clovis High School where he said everyone hated him and no one liked him.

He said that he did not know anyone at the library and doesn't know why he chose it. He said he went into the bathroom and came out shooting.

According to the records, Jouett hid the guns in his black camera bag.

Today District Attorney Andrea Reeb filed a petition to charge Jouett as an adult and intends to seek adult sanctions.

This petition lists 2 counts of murder, 4 counts of assault, 4 counts of aggravated batter and 1 count of abuse of a child as reasons he should be tried as an adult.

This incident and the information released in these court documents has shocked people who know Jouett personally.

"We felt like Nathan was ours, he was our son, he was our responsibility," said Bonetta Hutson, who works Living Word Church of God, where Jouett attended. "How we would have missed there was this much turmoil going on inside of him, you know, we're beating ourselves up."

Hutson said Jouett had a rough past.

"He'd gone through a lot of abuse, physical and mental, and just some bad things happened to him in his life," she said.

Jouett had been attending recovery group meetings at Hutson's church.

"He had made a lot of positive changes," said Hutson. "Things he wanted to change about himself so the opportunity for him to go back to school, he didn't want to be the same person he had been before."

A detention hearing is scheduled tomorrow where Judge Fred Van Soelen will make the final decision on whether or not Jouett will be charged as a minor or adult.

Two of the four hospitalized victims have been released from Lubbock UMC.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce has set up a Library Victims Memorial Fund at Citizen's Bank of Clovis.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at any Citizens Bank branch, the Clovis Chamber or by following this link.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.