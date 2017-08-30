City officials monitoring playa after 2 wastewater spills

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and City of Amarillo government officials have been notified after there were two separate spills from a wastewater collection facility here in Amarillo.

Officials say the spills occurred sometime between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. yesterday and again between 10:45 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. this morning due to a pump failure.

A manhole also overflowed near 1805 Lakeside Drive, and the wastewater then flowed into a drainage channel that takes water to the playa lake located at Lakeside Drive and I-40.

It is currently estimated that 215,000 gallons of wastewater spilled during the two periods of time.

Bypass pumping has been installed and will remain in place until repairs are finished. A disinfectant was also placed on the spill area, and the playa will be monitored over the next several days.

For more information on the spills, you can call Assistant Director of Water Utilities Jonathan Gresham at (806) 378-4265.

