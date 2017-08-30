Amarillo National Bank helping ease financial burden for Harvey victims

Amarillo National Bank is trying to make recovery from the recent torrential rain downstate a little easier.

The bank will be making two payments on home or installment loans for its customers in the flood zone.

ANB Executive Vice President William Ware says the bank will work with customers on other ways to lessen their financial burden, such as waiving ATM and other fees or penalties and considering modifying the terms of loans.

