Amarillo TxDOT crews heading to help with flooded roadways

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and City of Amarillo government officials have been notified after there were two separate spills from a wastewater collection facility here in Amarillo.
Amarillo National Bank is trying to make recovery from the recent torrential rain downstate a little easier.
Amarillo TxDOT crews are heading to Houston to help with relief efforts in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath.
911 dispatchers from Amarillo are headed down to Port Aransas to help with calls coming in from Hurricane Harvey.
Here is a list of websites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey:
