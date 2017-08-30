Amarillo TxDOT crews heading to help with flooded roadways

Amarillo TxDOT crews are heading to Houston to help with relief efforts in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath.

An 11-man crew will deploy Tomorrow to help in the Texas Department of Transportation's relief efforts. The crew met this morning to discuss safety, supplies and what to expect upon arrival.

"This has never happened in the history of TxDOT, so know that you are part of something special," said District Engineer Brian Crawford. "But with that being said, that doesn't change our priority - safety."

Crews have been reminded to stay away of animals, curious onlookers and to keep hydrated. They have been told that their first task is to get to Sugar Land and focus on safe travels.

Over 500 roadways are experiencing flooding, and travel is not advised in the affected areas due to rapidly changing water levels and unsafe driving conditions.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.?