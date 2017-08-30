Amarillo College approved to build high-tech greenhouse

Amarillo City Council recently approved a plan to build a high-tech greenhouse, which Amarillo College officials say will provide their students with major opportunities.

Amarillo College officials say the greenhouse will have high-tech equipment including an aquaponic water system, which would recycle water instead of waste it.

"Water from the top goes into the bottom where we have fish," said curriculum specialist for Amarillo College Dr. Jacob Price. "The fish release waste, and bacteria change those wastes into plant food, which is pumped back up to the top of the system so the plants can use the nutrients. It is a very closed system."

Officials at Amarillo College say this type of sustainable technology is this is the future of agriculture because it doubles production, as well as promotes year-round production.

"We are right on the cusp of preparing people for what industry is going to want in the future," said Dr. Price. "They are going to want to turn to these efficient styles of mass production for food.

Amarillo College also plans to build a horticulture program around the new greenhouse.

"Horticulture is the study of plants, and specifically, it's one of the largest growing opportunities around here," said director of communications and marketing for Amarillo College Wes Condray- Wright. "Where we live it's such a staple to our industry, so it's so important to train our students in the latest trends in plants and sustainability."

Amarillo College plans to start building the greenhouse in October 2017.

