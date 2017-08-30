LSC expanding, adding 8 schools

The Lone Star Conference is expanding to 19 member institutions after eight schools have accepted invitations to join the LSC in the fall of 2019.

The LSC Council of Presidents voted unanimously to offer full membership to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Dallas Baptist University, Lubbock Christian University, Oklahoma Christian University, Rogers State University, St. Edward's University, St. Mary's University and Texas A&M International University.

Having 19 members, the LSC will be the biggest conference in the NCAA Division II.

"This is an exciting time for the Lone Star Conference. The addition of these eight schools makes the LSC the largest and most dynamic conference in NCAA Division II," said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner. "These 19 institutions will represent the very best in Division II through a shared commitment to excellence in academics, athletics and student-athlete development."

Adding the eight institutions marks the LSC's first expansion since UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico joined the LSC i 2016.

