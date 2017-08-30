Amarillo 911 dispatchers head to Port Aransas

911 dispatchers from Amarillo are headed down to Port Aransas to help with calls coming in from Hurricane Harvey.

The request for help came in late Tuesday night, as many dispatchers in that affected area need to leave the call centers and deal with their own losses from the storm.

Dispatchers from the Randall County Sheriff's Office, WT Police Department and the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center have been deployed to help.

These dispatchers have specialized training, health clearance and are qualified to be cleared for deployment in a disaster situation.

The last time dispatchers in our area were called on for help was during Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

