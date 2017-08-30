Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS taking donations to Har - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS taking donations to Harvey victims

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
TURKEY (KFDA) -

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS is asking for donations to send down to Harvey victims. 

The department will gather supplies for the next two days and send them down this weekend. 

If you would like to drop off a donation, the department will meet you at the station or arrange to pick them up. 

You can call or text (806) 402-0120 or (806) 402-0617. 

Here is a list of supplies needed provided by the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS: 

  • Diapers and diaper cream
  • Baby wipes
  • Trash bags
  • Ziploc baggies
  • Gloves
  • Bandaids
  • Peroxide and Alcohol
  • Gauze
  • Medical tape
  • Contact cases and contact solution
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates and plastic silverware
  • Kids liquid medications: Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Claritin, Zyrtec
  • Carpentry tools and supplies,
  • Gas cans
  • Non-perishable food items

If you're looking for other ways to help those affected by Harvey, you can find more places to donate or send supplies here

