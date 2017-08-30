Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS taking donations to Harvey victims

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS is asking for donations to send down to Harvey victims.

The department will gather supplies for the next two days and send them down this weekend.

If you would like to drop off a donation, the department will meet you at the station or arrange to pick them up.

You can call or text (806) 402-0120 or (806) 402-0617.

Here is a list of supplies needed provided by the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS:

Diapers and diaper cream

Baby wipes

Trash bags

Ziploc baggies

Gloves

Bandaids

Peroxide and Alcohol

Gauze

Medical tape

Contact cases and contact solution

Feminine hygiene products

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates and plastic silverware

Kids liquid medications: Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Claritin, Zyrtec

Carpentry tools and supplies,

Gas cans

Non-perishable food items

If you're looking for other ways to help those affected by Harvey, you can find more places to donate or send supplies here.

