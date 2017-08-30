Childress police officer heading to Houston

The Childress Police Department is sending an officer to Houston to help those who need assistance in areas affected by Harvey.

The department will have a Uhaul in front of Walmart Thursday at 10:00 a.m. for any donations.

Officers and firefighters will be there to help load the Uhaul with donations.

If you would like to have your donations picked up, you can call (940) 937-2546.

The Childress Police Department would like to encourage you that no donations are too small.

If you're looking for other ways to help those affected by Harvey, you can find more places to donate or send supplies here.

