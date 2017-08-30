Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico collecting donations for Harvey - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico collecting donations for Harvey

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is currently collecting funds and food to assist those in areas affected by Harvey.

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is a Feeding American food bank, and Feeding America is encouraging community members to help with funds or food donations. 

Here is a list of items requested for donations provided by the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico:

  • Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars
  • Pop-top, ready-to-eat items
  • Shelf-stable pantry items, such as peanut butter, tuna or soup
  • Bottled water
  •  Cleaning supplies, such as bleach, non-bleach and paper towels
  • Personal hygiene items, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo

If you would like to make a monetary donation, here are food banks in the affected areas: 

 You can donate directly to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico here

