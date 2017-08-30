Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico collecting donations for Harvey

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is currently collecting funds and food to assist those in areas affected by Harvey.

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is a Feeding American food bank, and Feeding America is encouraging community members to help with funds or food donations.

Here is a list of items requested for donations provided by the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico:

Hand-held snack items, such as granola bars

Pop-top, ready-to-eat items

Shelf-stable pantry items, such as peanut butter, tuna or soup

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies, such as bleach, non-bleach and paper towels

Personal hygiene items, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo

If you would like to make a monetary donation, here are food banks in the affected areas:

You can donate directly to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico here.

