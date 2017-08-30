Amarillo teenager arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault

An Amarillo teenager has been arrested after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman in northwest Amarillo yesterday afternoon.

Around 5:34 p.m., officers were called to a home in northwest Amarillo. Police say a woman reported that a man followed her home.

Police say as she was crossing the street, he grabbed her hair from behind and held a knife to her throat. Police say he then dragged her toward a drainage area indicating that he intended to sexually assault her.

As a car drove by, the woman started screaming and pulled away running to a nearby home to call the police.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Bud Anthony Cruz-Rodriguez, was located near Amarillo Boulevard West and North Kentucky.

After detectives of the Amarillo Police Department Special Victims Unit developed evidence linking him to the crime, he was transported to the Potter County Detention Center.

He was booked on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.