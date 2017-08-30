Portales and Clovis Fire Departments sending donations to Houston

Portales and Clovis Fire Departments are partnering to send donations to areas affected by Harvey.

Both fire department locations will be used as a drop-off point for donating food and water supplies.

Items needed include cases of bottled water, peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit and dry beans and rice.

The Clovis Fire Department is partnering with U-haul to transport the goods.

The donations will be transported to Houston early next week.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.