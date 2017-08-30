How and where to donate to those affected by Harvey - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

How and where to donate to those affected by Harvey

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Here is a list of websites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey: 

  • You can donate to the American Red Cross here 
  • You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to send a donation of $10
  • You can donate to the Salvation Army here
  • You can help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey here 
  • You can find information about donating blood here 
  • You can find information on how to donate at your local United here 
  • You can find information on donating to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico here

