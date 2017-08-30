Coffee Memorial Blood Center helping out across the state

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is helping to provide blood both in the Panhandle and across the state of Texas.

The tenth annual Boots vs. Badges blood drive is quickly coming to end, but the opportunity to donate is still there.

The blood drive runs through August 31.

Director of Community Relations for Coffee Memorial Suzanne Talley said Boots vs. Badges is doing tremendous this year.

On the first day alone, more than 400 people donated.

"It's amazing," said Talley. "We started off with a record breaking day on June 30 [when] we had our kick-off event."

More than 3,800 votes have been cast so far from the more than 4,000 donations received. Firefighters are ahead, but police officers are not far behind.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center's mobile unit will be in Dumas August 30, from 12:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m., and in Borger on August 31, from 12:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

Talley said Coffee Memorial can always use donations. The main center located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard is open daily Monday through Saturday.

Currently, Coffee Memorial is looking for 'O' negative and 'O' positive donations.

"We are trying to boost our 'O' negative supply," said Talley. "It is the universal donor. It can be given to anyone in a crisis, 'O' positive as well because it is the most common blood type.

In addition to providing for the Panhandle and hosting Boots vs. Badges, Coffee Memorial is also assisting to those areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

So far, 300 units of blood and 25 units of platelets have been shipped to areas affected by flooding. Talley said the ability to help comes from the generosity of residents in the Panhandle, and they are hoping to send more.

"We are one of many blood centers across the nation helping out," said Talley. "We're just all pulling together to help our friends in south Texas."

Talley says no matter what, providing for residents in the Panhandle is always the top priority for Coffee Memorial.

For more information on how to donate visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center's website here.

