LIFESTAR deployed to help with Harvey evacuations

LIFESTAR at northwest Texas Healthcare System have now been deployed to help with disaster efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

LIFESTAR has deployed the Fixed Wing Aircraft with two pilots, four crew members and one mechanic.

The crew will be transporting patients brought in by ground ambulances.

LIFESTAR is part of Med-Trans Corporation who is working with American Medical Response to help with patient evacuations.

