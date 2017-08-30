LIFESTAR deployed to help with Harvey evacuations

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 30
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is helping to provide blood both in the Panhandle and across the state of Texas.
LIFESTAR at northwest Texas Healthcare System have now been deployed to help with disaster efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Police have identified the suspect of the Clovis Mass Shooting, as well as the identities of those who were wounded or killed in the shooting.
Right now, downtown Clovis is sporting around 50 purple ribbons - the color of Clovis High School, but also a color that lets the whole community know that they are there for one another.
