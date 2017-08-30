Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 30

From Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be a beautiful August day. We are starting off a little cool again with temps in the 50s and 60s under clear skies, but will warm up nicely through the afternoon.

Highs today will warm into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north northeast at 5-10mph.

We remain dry throughout the day and skies stay clear overnight, this will allow for our overnight temps to drop into the mid to upper 50s again.

We end of the month of August dry and with temps in the 80s. Overnight lows remain in the 50s and low 60s through the work week.

High temps will remain a few degrees below normal for the next several days. We will continue to see overall dry conditions with a few scattered storms possible later Friday into Saturday.

