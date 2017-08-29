Residents of Clovis find strength in community

Right now, downtown Clovis is sporting around 50 purple ribbons - the color of Clovis High School, but also a color that lets the whole community know that they are there for one another.

Clovis High sophomore Dillan Spear said in a close-knit community like Clovis, when one's in pain, everybody feels it.

"We're all real close," said Spear. "Everybody knows everybody, so it's like we're all just one big family. If one of us gets hurt, everybody is hurt."

Many people in town don't know anyone affected by yesterday's shooting, but still feel the need to help in their own ways. Around 100 people attended a vigil for the victims this evening at central baptist church.

"I just hope the families of the victim, all the victims, the family of the one that did this would find some closer relationship with God through it," said Clovis resident Jason Lindsey.

Elizabeth Fontenot, who frequents the Clovis-Carver Library, wants to support the place that means so much to her by offering her own free little library to the community while the main library is closed.

"With the library closed indefinitely at the moment, I thought this is a place where people can still come grab a book and find a friendly face to talk to," said Fontenot.

So far, Fontenot has had a few people take up her offer, but she hopes more will do so in the days to come.

