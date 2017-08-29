Trinity Fellowship Church partners with a Houston Church to help Hurricane Harvey

An Amarillo church will donate $31,000 to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Trinity Fellowship church is partnering with Grace Church in Houston to help provide for needs of Hurricane Harvey victims,

Pastor Jimmy Witcher said the church has raised $20,000 in the last week alone, with an additional $10,000 coming from the church's disaster relief fund.

Witcher also said Grace Church in Houston was hit hard by the hurricane and has extensive water damage.

Still Witcher said Grace Church will only use the $31,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"We are all one family, and when one part of the family is hurting, the whole family is hurting. So this is an opportunity for us as the body of Christ to express our love and our concern for them in a very real tangible way," said Witcher.

To donate to the Hurricane Harvey Relief fund, fill out this form and select disaster relief from the giving type menu options.

