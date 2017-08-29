Local dentist sending aid to Harvey victims

As rising waters continue to force thousands out of their homes, Panhandle residents are working non-stop to raise donations.

Thousands continue to be rescued in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and as they leave everything behind, they are in dire need of many things including water, food and clothing.

One local dental group says a patient asked them if they could donate any type of dental care.

Without hesitation they started collecting toothbrushes, floss and toothpaste to send down south.

Smile Workshop made hundreds of care bags to help accommodate those in need.

Office Managers say they hope these items can lift up people's spirits and remind them they are not alone.

"Between the elderly that are needing medication and pets that are needing food, everybody needs oral health care items," manager Xandra Huseman said. "Situations like these makes us come together not only as Texas, but I've noticed across the whole nation. As Americans, we let each other know that we are still here to support each other."

Huseman says in addition to the care bags, they will also send extra dental items, so volunteers can continue to put together dental bags as they are needed.

Right now, all of these dental donations are on their way to Houston and are expected to be delivered first thing tomorrow.

