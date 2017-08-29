Local first responders send aid to hurricane relief efforts

An Amarillo church will donate $31,000 to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief.
As rising waters continue to force thousands out of their homes, Panhandle residents are working non-stop to raise donations.
Police have identified the suspect of the Clovis Mass Shooting, as well as the identities of those who were wounded or killed in the shooting.
The Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department and Guymon Fire Department are sending men to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey.
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
