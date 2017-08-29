Local first responders send aid to hurricane relief efforts

The Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department and Guymon Fire Department are sending men to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, August 26, seven police officers left to assist with Hurricane Harvey, and now seven more will join them.

All volunteered to go, and they said they want to help any way they can with the disaster Hurricane Harvey has left behind.

"[Rescuing] people stranded will be the majority of work we will be doing," said Lieutenant Jeff Tucker, of the Amarillo Fire Department. "Just getting people hopefully to dry ground. Get them some food water and medical attention needed."

The first responders said they made sure to pack enough gas, food and clothes to last them seven days, so that all of their attention can be focused on their missions. They are even bringing a boat to aid with water rescues.

Several of the men who have diving licenses will be doing water rescues, and others will help secure the safety of shelters.

Officials with the APD said normal police operations will not be compromised in the men's absence.

In addition to the seven additional APD officers, Guymon Fire Department will send six fire fighters to aid in hurricane relief.

