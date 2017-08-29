Tucumcari police investigating homicide - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tucumcari police investigating homicide

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -

Tucumcari police are investigating a homicide that happened this morning. 

Around 8:00 this morning, police arrived to a home on the 400 block of North College Street. 

Police say they found one person dead inside the home. 

This homicide investigation has been turned over to the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly