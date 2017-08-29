Tucumcari police investigating homicide

Two people are dead and four others have been severely injured after a gunman opened fire inside the Clovis Carver Public Library.
Two people are dead and four others have been severely injured after a gunman opened fire inside the Clovis Carver Public Library.
The United Family stores in Texas and Eastern New Mexico are stepping up to help those affected by Harvey.
The United Family stores in Texas and Eastern New Mexico are stepping up to help those affected by Harvey.
Amarillo Police have arrested a man they say fired bullets at several north Amarillo homes Friday night.
Amarillo Police have arrested a man they say fired bullets at several north Amarillo homes Friday night.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 29
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 29
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.