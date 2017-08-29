Police investigating robbery of Amarillo hotel

Amarillo police are investigating a robbery that happened at an Amarillo hotel last night.

At 9:47 p.m., officers were called to the Executive Inn at 2100 South Coulter for a robbery.

Police say the suspect walked through the front door, lifted his shirt showing an employee a handgun in his waistband. He then put his hand on the gun and demanded money.

After the employee complied, police say he ran back out the front door.

No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a hat or clothing wrapped around his head covering the lower half of his face.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, police ask that you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

