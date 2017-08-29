United Family steps up to help those affected by Harvey

The United Family stores in Texas and Eastern New Mexico are stepping up to help those affected by Harvey.

Starting today, you can support the American Red Cross in their relief efforts by adding $1 or more to your bill during checkout at any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, United Express and Albertsons Market locations.

The United Family has pledged to match donations collected up to $10,000.

"We live among the most generous people in the world and we heard loud and clear that they want to mobilize an effort to support the people affected by this hurricane," said senior communications and community relations manager for The United Family Mary Myers. "These funds will go directly to the American Red Cross so that they can make the biggest, most immediate impact on relief efforts in South Texas."

The United Family encourages guests to make monetary donations rather than physical supplies to ensure that the American Red Cross support services have the resources necessary to help families affected by Harvey.

If you would like to make an immediate donation to the American Red Cross, you can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

