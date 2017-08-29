Amarillo police arrest man who fired shots at several homes

Amarillo Police arrested a man they say fired shots at several north Amarillo homes Friday night.

On Friday, August 25 around 9:50 p.m. police received multiple reports of a male shooting a gun near the 1400 block of Northwest 16 street.

When police arrived, they found Lonnie Charles Brydie, 44, holding a handgun. Brydie immediately dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Officers say at least three homes on the street had been struck by gunfire.

Brydie was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on multiple counts including deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, felony possession of a firearm, and public intoxication.

Officers also found that Brydie had a current municipal warrant.

No injuries were reported from the shooting spree.

