The Latest: Identity of suspect and victims of Clovis mass shooting released

"Two individuals have lost their life, and their families will not see them come home this evening," said Mayor Lansford. "And four other people have been injured, some severely."

Police have identified the suspect of the Clovis Mass Shooting, as well as the identities of those who were wounded or killed in the shooting.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief of Police Douglas Ford, Mayor David Lansford and New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez addressed the current investigation.

Nathaniel Jouett, a 16-year-old juvenile, has been identified as the suspect in this case. Police are pursuing two charges of first degree murder, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated battery with a weapon and child abuse.

A motive is still unknown at this time. Police have confirmed that Jouett did have two handguns with him during the incident.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Wanda Walters and 48-year-old Kristina Christy Carter. Both women did work at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three patients are in serious condition and one patient is in satisfactory condition. Noah Molina, 10, is in satisfactory condition. The boy's sister, 21-year-old Alexis Molina, 53-year-old Howard Jones, and a final patient who has requested privacy are all in serious condition.

The mother of Noah and Alexis Molina is asking for prayers for their recovery at this time.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, police responded to a call of shots fired inside the pubic library. Officers from at least four different agencies responded to the call including Clovis police officers and Curry County Sheriff's deputies.

Officers surrounded the building before moving in and engaging Jouett who was still armed inside.

Police say once contacted the he surrendered peacefully and was then taken into custody.

The four people who were wounded were rushed to University Medical Center in Lubbock for medical assistance.

In a news conference late Monday night, Clovis Mayor David Lansford addressed the public.

Sam Nathavong said he watched the whole situation occur from inside.

"I've seen some young white male, holding a pistol and unloading," said Nathavong. "He came in shooting right away, so my instinct was to see what was going on. As the shots got louder, I knew someone was shooting in the library."

Mayor Lansford is praising the officers who responded so quickly to the scene. He believes they helped stop the incident from becoming much larger.

"I wanna say how proud I am of our Clovis Police Department for their quick and immediate response," said Mayor Lansford. "This could have been much worse, but because of their training and expertise and courage this was kept at a minimum."

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas released a statement regarding the violence.

“New Mexico’s thoughts and prayers [now] are with the victims, their families, and the first responders on the ground,” said Attorney General Balderas. “The Office of the Attorney General has offered our assistance to local law enforcement in Clovis and our victim service specialists are currently assisting the Office of the District Attorney.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of one of the victims of the shooting.

Medical and funeral expenses for the victims will be fully covered through the Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

