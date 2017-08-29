The Latest: 2 dead, 4 severely injured after shooting inside Clovis public library

"Two individuals have lost their life, and their families will not see them come home this evening," said Mayor Lansford. "And four other people have been injured, some severely."

Two people are dead and four others have been severely injured after a gunman opened fire inside the Clovis Carver Public Library.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon police responded to a call of shots fired inside the pubic library. Officers from at least four different agencies responded to the call, including Clovis police officers and Curry County Sheriff's deputies.

Officers surrounded the building, before moving in and engaging the suspect who was still armed inside.

Police say once contacted the suspect surrendered peacefully. He was taken into custody.

Six people inside the library were shot. Two died, and four others were rushed to area hospitals.

In a press conference late Monday night, Clovis Mayor David Lansford addressed the public.

"Two individuals have lost their life, and their families will not see them come home this evening," said Mayor Lansford. "And four other people have been injured, some severely."

At this time police have not released the names and ages of the victims. Officials have said that the two people who died were both women.

Sam Nathavong said he watched the whole situation occur from inside.

"I've seen some young white male, holding a pistol and unloading," said Nathavong. "He came in shooting right away, so my instinct was to see what was going on. As the shots got louder, I knew someone was shooting in the library."

Mayor Lansford is praising the officers who responded so quickly to the scene. He believes they helped stop the incident from becoming much larger.

"I wanna say how proud I am of our Clovis Police Department for their quick and immediate response," said Mayor Lansford. "This could have been much worse, but because of their training and expertise and courage this was kept at a minimum."

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas released a statement regarding the violence.

“New Mexico’s thoughts and prayers [now] are with the victims, their families, and the first responders on the ground,” said Attorney General Balderas. “The Office of the Attorney General has offered our assistance to local law enforcement in Clovis and our victim service specialists are currently assisting the Office of the District Attorney.”

Officials are still examining the scene, trying to make sense about what happened.

They are also searching for a possible motive as to what could have caused the suspect to do such a horrific thing.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. Check in with NewsChannel 10 for more updates as they are released.

MORE AT NEWSCHANNEL10: 2 dead, 4 wounded in Clovis mass shooting

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.